Wales International Aaron Ramsey has called playing at the World Cup a massive dream for him.

Ahead of their crunch World Cup qualifying clash against Estonia, the Juventus man said it was the teams target to get to the World Cup after experiencing two European Championships to complete the journey.

You can watch the full video below:

?"Obviously that is the target. It would be a massive dream." Aaron Ramsey is determined for Wales to qualify for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/YHR9pzwn5p — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Wales currently sit third in the qualifying table, knowing that they currently have a game in hand over second-place Czech Republic. The two teams currently sit level on points and will face the same opposition in the final games of their groups with Belgium being Wales final game.

Ramsey and co must ensure they win the games against Estonia and Belarus to ensure they qualify for the World Cup, because they do not want to be relying on getting a result against Nation League semi-finalists Belgium in order to progress.

They must also make sure they win the games well, as a superior goal difference may be the key to getting over the line.