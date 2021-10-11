(Video) Arsenal linked attacker goes on sublime run for Netherlands’ second vs Gibraltar

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Currently, in action against Gibraltar in their latest World Cup qualifying match, the Netherlands are putting on quite the performance.

Having taken the lead after just nine minutes thanks to a bullet header from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, the Orange side has doubled their lead after Barcelona striker Memphis Depay finished off an excellent team goal.

MORE: Antonio Conte to Newcastle move could be edging closer as odds slashed on stunning deal

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Virgil van Dijk buries bullet header to give Netherlands lead vs. Gibraltar
Agent of Newcastle United linked striker rules out exit
Newcastle linked with elite sporting director as Magpies’ rebuild gets underway

Arguably the biggest contributor to the Netherlands’ second goal was Club Brugge wide-attacker, Noa Lang, who has also recently been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

The young winger went on an incredible run before playing a pinpoint ball into the path of Davy Klassen, who then set it up on a plate for Depay to tap home.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.