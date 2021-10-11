Video: Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul score Argentina’s second goal against Uruguay

In its first FIFA World Cup qualifier, Argentina left Paraguay with scoring a goal, and Lionel Scaloni’s squad exploded in their second match this international break against Uruguay.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi opened up the scoring for Argentina as his pass into the box unexpectedly went to the back of the net. Nonetheless, Argentina didn’t stop scoring there. Atlético Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul took advantage of a broken play as he put the loose ball in the back of the net for the 2-0 lead.