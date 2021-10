The Chile national team is coming off a terrible 2-0 loss to Peru as they kicked off this set of FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. If La Roja wanted to revive any chances of thinking of the tournament next year in Qatar, they needed a win versus Paraguay.

After over 60 minutes of scoreless football, Chile finally broke open the scoring with a goal from Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton. The 22-year-old took a pass into the box and opened the scoring for the Chileans.