Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has disagreed with the decision that Kylian Mbappe was onside in the final of the UEFA Nations League.

On-field referee Anthony Taylor and VAR official Stuart Atwell deemed Mbappe to be onside because Eric Garcia had touched the ball after Karim Benzema’s pass.

However, the decision has caused a lot of controversy in the world of football officiating with some deeming it be on onside and others not.

While it has been concluded that the law was applied correctly, the decision has still left a sour taste.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gallagher explained that he did not like the rule and that Mbappe’s presence had forced Garcia into trying to play the ball which should mean that Mbappe is offside for interfering with the sequence of play.

You can watch the full video below:

Offside ?

Goal ? Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher agrees that Kylian Mbappe was offside for France's winner against Spain but says the law rules that the goal should stand. pic.twitter.com/a9pJPdEzq7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2021

Courtesy of Mbappe’s winner and a Karim Benzema wondergoal, France won the final 2-1 after initially going behind.