Video: former Premier League referee disagrees with rule to allow Kylian Mbappe goal

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has disagreed with the decision that Kylian Mbappe was onside in the final of the UEFA Nations League. 

On-field referee Anthony Taylor and VAR official Stuart Atwell deemed Mbappe to be onside because Eric Garcia had touched the ball after Karim Benzema’s pass.

However, the decision has caused a lot of controversy in the world of football officiating with some deeming it be on onside and others not.

While it has been concluded that the law was applied correctly, the decision has still left a sour taste.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Gallagher explained that he did not like the rule and that Mbappe’s presence had forced Garcia into trying to play the ball which should mean that Mbappe is offside for interfering with the sequence of play.

You can watch the full video below:

Courtesy of Mbappe’s winner and a Karim Benzema wondergoal, France won the final 2-1 after initially going behind.

More Stories Dermot Gallagher Eric Garcia Karim Benzema Kylian Mbappe

  1. They are complicating the simple thing themselves.

    Benzema aiming to pass Mbappe who was clearly at the offside position, and Garcia knew that if he doesn’t get the ball, Mbappe would surely get it.

    What do you expect from a defender in such a scenario?

