Video: Inter Milan supporters want to see their striker Lautaro Martínez score against Uruguay

Argentina saved all their goal scoring for their match against Uruguay following their scoreless performance in Paraguay last Thursday. 

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina after his pass into the box unexpectedly went into the net. Then Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul would score on a broken play to give Lionel Scaloni’s squad a 2-0 lead.

La Albiceleste didn’t stop scoring there as Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez gave Argentina a 3-0 lead following a cross from De Paul, sealing the victory over Uruguay.

