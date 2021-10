After being held scoreless by Paraguay in the first match of these FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Argentina returned home for its second fixture against Uruguay.

The Uruguay national team is fighting one of the automatic qualifying spots and needs a positive result in Buenos Aires, but it seems Lionel Messi has other ideas.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward provided a pass inside the box, but an error by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera resulted in the ball finding the back of the net.