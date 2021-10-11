Manchester United star Paul Pogba was furious with his France teammates during their Nations League final match against Spain.

Pogba can be seen lambasting his teammates after failing to show for the ball.

The 28-year-old midfielder can be seen to be put under pressure while in possession of the ball in the defensive third, but with no one showing for the ball could not play the ball out without potentially giving it away.

He did manage to draw a foul which led to the resulting animated lecture of his countryman.

You can watch the full video below:

Ultimately France did go on to win the game 2-1 thanks to a worldie of a goal from Karim Benzema and a controversial VAR decision that deemed PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to be onside rather than offside.

Pogba has been in good form for his club side at the start of the season, getting assists for seven goals that The Red Devils have scored.