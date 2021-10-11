England manager Gareth Southgate could be set to make up to 10 changes to his England lineup.

Ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary Sky Sports Kaveh Solhekol predicted that Southgate could make as many as 10 changes to the lineup that beat Andorra 5-0 on Saturday.

Solhekol explained that Southgate would be likely to rotate the entire team except for centre back John Stones, as players such as Kyle Walker, Jordan Pickford and captain Harry Kane returned to the starting lineup.

You can see the full video below:

?"Gareth Southgate could make as many as 10 changes." @SkyKaveh previews England vs Hungary. pic.twitter.com/0LMtaRz9nV — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 11, 2021

Pictures Courtesy of Sky Sports

With the confirmation that Mason Mount will be starting tomorrow, we can predict a lineup based on the above video.

GK: Pickford

RB: Walker

CB: Stones

CB: Mings

LB: Shaw

CM: Rice

CM: Henderson

RM: Sterling

CAM: Mount

LM: Grealish

ST: Kane

Let us know what you think the lineup should be for tomorrow’s Hungary game.