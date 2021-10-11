(Video) Virgil van Dijk buries bullet header to give Netherlands lead vs. Gibraltar

Netherlands and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has fired his country into an early lead against Gibraltar in the Oranges’ latest World Cup qualifier.

The powerful centre-back, who has continually starred since his emergence in England’s top-flight, has once again reminded fans why he should be considered one of the best in the world.

The commanding defender, who is in action on Monday night against Gibraltar, popped up in his opponent’s box for a corner only to go on and head his country into a crucial 1-0 lead.

Pictures courtesy of Sport TV 2