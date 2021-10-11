Despite not appearing on the goal sheet, Giovani Lo Celso played a significant role in Argentina securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Uruguay on Sunday night.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder had 94 touches against Uruguay, where he would provide six key passes and two assists. The 25-year-old assumed the facilitator role while also winning four of six ground duels.

Following the match, manager Lionel Scaloni spoke to the media at a press conference, where AS relayed the Argentine tactician’s comments over Lo Celso’s performance.

“Lo Celso is a curious case. He has been with us from the first day; we value his football, it is very important, but we could never have him in full condition,” Scaloni said.

“Always for one thing or another, he arrives physically impaired. One of the best in the world; he is associated, he has a pass-goal. Today he played 90 minutes that he had not done for a long time. We are happy for his contribution.”