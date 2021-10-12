Arsenal are reportedly big admirers of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as they continue to monitor his progress ahead of a potential transfer.

Gunners chief Edu is said to be the driving force behind Arsenal’s pursuit of Isak, who has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in Europe in recent times.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Liverpool and other big clubs in recent times, but it seems Arsenal are serious about pursuing a deal in upcoming transfer windows.

According to football.london, Isak could be in line to replace Alexandre Lacazette, who seems to have decided he won’t be signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

This leaves Lacazette free to leave Arsenal as a Bosman at the end of the season, and it could mean that AFC step up their pursuit of Isak in that area of the pitch.

The Sweden international could also have an important role to play as an upgrade on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been out of form for some time now.

Isak, however, could cost as much as £60million to prise away from Sociedad, and it remains to be seen if the Gunners can realistically afford that kind of fee.