Ever since Alexis Sanchez left Arsenal, his career has appeared to be on a downward trajectory.

Even if you take into account a Scudetto win with Internazionale, many of the victories came in his absence.

The Chilean was excellent at Barcelona and with the Gunners, but an ill-fated move to Old Trafford almost certainly gave his confidence a real knock.

Though it took some time for him to eventually leave Manchester United, it appeared a foregone conclusion fairly quickly into his career with the Red Devils.

At 32 years of age, he likely has just a season or two left at the top level, which he could be spending back in London.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, West Ham have made tentative enquiries along with Marseille, and were it to be a straight choice between the two, given his knowledge of London, one could assume that the Hammers might well have the edge in any transfer dealings.

It would certainly be an interesting choice for David Moyes.

There’s no doubting Sanchez’s work-ethic, something that appears to be a pre-requisite for the Scot, and the striker also seems to have the powerful attacking profile, similar to Michail Antonio, that Moyes covets.

The two issues that would perhaps scupper any move would be his age, given that West Ham are building a tremendously talented young squad, and, perhaps, an expected salary that would likely make him the east Londoners highest earner.