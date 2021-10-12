In the end, Hector Bellerin’s move to Spain wasn’t too much of a surprise given that the right-back wasn’t being played much by countryman Mikel Arteta.

Perhaps his choice of Real Betis over former club, Barcelona, may have seen a few eyebrows raised, but the player is evidently more than happy with his move and seemingly has no intention of playing for the Gunners again.

‘I’ve always said if I didn’t want to be here (at Betis) next season, I wouldn’t have come from the beginning,” he said to El Desmarque, cited by The Sun.

“There are many things to be decided but what I want to do is enjoy this season that I am here. And what has to happen will happen.”

Arsenal need to allow Bellerin to complete a permanent move once his loan comes to an end next June, and that will arguably depend on transfer fee.

Clearly, the north Londoners won’t want an unhappy player in their ranks, equally, the club will surely want to get a best price for a player that will still have a year left on his contract.

Apparently, even taking a pay cut came second place to Bellerin’s happiness in his work, something laudable in a day and age where footballers earn hundreds of thousands of pounds per week.

“It is clear that money is something important, because it is our job. But I think in football that love of sport, of the club, is being lost,” he continued.

“And for me, after having understood and had that feeling since childhood, there are things that you put first.

“This past year and a half has made us rethink many things. For me and for everyone it was an effort to carry out the operation, not only from the point of view of money.

“Also how much it cost us to get here. In the end, those efforts pay off and I had other priorities when making my decision.”

Although Betis are in 12th place in the La Liga table at present, they’re just three points off of fourth spot, with Bellerin playing a much fuller part this season than he would’ve done had he stayed at the Emirates.