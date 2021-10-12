Arsene Wenger set to return to the dugout for the first time since leaving Arsenal

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to return to the football dugout for the first time since leaving Arsenal in 2018.

The Mirror reports that Wenger, who has been working as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, will return to the dugout for a Saudi Arabian super team as they face off in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain.

The friendly match is set to take place in January 2022, with players from Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr representing the Saudi super team that will face off against the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Riyadh Season Cup.

Wenger has been in charge of FIFA global football development since November 2019, and one of his most prominent and controversial proposed policies has been the introduction of a World Cup every two years instead of it being held every four, as it has been since the first-ever World Cup in 1930.

Prior to taking on his current position, 71-year-old Wenger was the manager of Arsenal Football Club, a post he held for 22 years.

Wenger is credited as being one of the most influential managers in Premier League history, as well as one of the most successful.

The Frenchman won three Premier League titles during his time at The Gunners, including being the only manager to ever go unbeaten across an entire season with his famous 2003/04 Invincibles side.

Arsenal fans will surely be excited to see their beloved former manager taking to the dugout once again after all these years.