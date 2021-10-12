Arsenal duo among Newcastle United’s top transfer targets under new owners

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are reportedly among Newcastle United’s top transfer targets as they look to revamp their squad under their wealthy new owners.

The Magpies were taken over last week and could now be a major force in the transfer market, just as Manchester City became when they were bought back in 2008.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle have as many as ten big names on their list of targets, and that could include a potential double raid on Arsenal, with Aubameyang and Lacazette being considered.

One imagines Arsenal wouldn’t consider selling both players in the same transfer window, but Lacazette could be a realistic target due to his current contract situation.

Could Alexandre Lacazette leave Arsenal?
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another Arsenal star on Newcastle’s radar

The Frenchman is heading towards being a free agent, so Arsenal may well be tempted to cash in on him this January if clubs show an interest in him.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, is surely too important for the Gunners to even think about letting go right now, even if the Gabon international has not been at his best for some time now.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool accept they’re likely to be without key duo this weekend
Alexis Sanchez could be set for a return to London after Premier League side test the waters regarding a transfer
Worry for Liverpool as star leaves international duty early and looks a doubt for Watford game

In theory, Arsenal probably could do with replacing both of these forwards, but it’s unlikely they could do so in the middle of the season.

Newcastle fans would surely be happy with someone like Lacazette, however, even if he’s not always won over all the fans at the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.