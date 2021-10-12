Arsenal duo among Newcastle United’s top transfer targets under new owners

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are reportedly among Newcastle United’s top transfer targets as they look to revamp their squad under their wealthy new owners.

The Magpies were taken over last week and could now be a major force in the transfer market, just as Manchester City became when they were bought back in 2008.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle have as many as ten big names on their list of targets, and that could include a potential double raid on Arsenal, with Aubameyang and Lacazette being considered.

One imagines Arsenal wouldn’t consider selling both players in the same transfer window, but Lacazette could be a realistic target due to his current contract situation.

The Frenchman is heading towards being a free agent, so Arsenal may well be tempted to cash in on him this January if clubs show an interest in him.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, is surely too important for the Gunners to even think about letting go right now, even if the Gabon international has not been at his best for some time now.

In theory, Arsenal probably could do with replacing both of these forwards, but it’s unlikely they could do so in the middle of the season.

Newcastle fans would surely be happy with someone like Lacazette, however, even if he’s not always won over all the fans at the Emirates Stadium.