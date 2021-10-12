It’s about time Barcelona were due a bit of good news, and that could come in the form of the announcement of Ansu Fati’s contract renewal.

Once Lionel Messi had signed for Paris Saint-Germain, thereby definitively ending his association with the Blaugranes, and Antoine Griezmann had been sent back to Atletico Madrid, someone else needed to step into the spotlight as the star of the team.

Although Ansu isn’t an experienced member of the squad, he does have star quality, and his goals could help the Catalans out of their funk this season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, talks to extend his current deal have gone well, and the club would like to announce it on Sunday at the Ordinary General Assembly, when various issues, such as club accounts, will need to be ratified, per Barcelona’s official website.

Ansu Fati is BACK! ? The young superstar marks his return from injury after 323 days with a goal, goes to the bench to celebrate with the Barcelona staff, and then into the stand to celebrate with his brother ?? What a moment! ? pic.twitter.com/s11E7Bguzr — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 26, 2021

Once the assembly has concluded, Barca have the small matter of trying to beat Valencia in La Liga in order to help them move up the table.

The week concludes with a Clasico fixture against Real Madrid, which sandwiches a must-win Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv.

The outcome of those three matches could go some way to determining Barcelona’s fate this season, and with Ansu also nearing a full return from injury, there’s a chance that a potentially wonderful seven days can kickstart Barca’s season.