Chelsea completing major January transfer hinges on £68m demands being lowered

Chelsea will reportedly look to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in the January transfer window if the Spanish side are to lower the asking price.

Kounde is considered one of the most promising defenders on the planet. He’s earned that reputation with his good performances for both Sevilla and the France national team, all while being just 22-years-old.

As was reported by the Guardian at the end of the summer transfer window, Chelsea attempted to bring in Kounde before the market closed but failed to do so as a result of Sevilla’s hefty demands.

Chelsea are reportedly set to re-enter the race to sign Kounde, but only if Sevilla budge over the asking price.

MORE: “I dream of playing football at Chelsea” – Promising youngster issues come and get me plea

That’s according to ESPN, who suggest that Chelsea signing Kounde in the winter hinges on Sevilla revising their initial €80m [£68m] asking price closer to the region of €50m [£42.4m].

That does seem rather hopeful, to ask Sevilla for a €30m reduction on the asking price just a matter of months after the previous negotiations. It’s not as if Kounde’s stock has fallen, either, quite the opposite.

That said, Marina Granovskaia has worked her magic in the transfer market on countless occasions previously and has earned much acclaim for it. What’s to say she can’t sweet talk Sevilla into giving her a good deal?