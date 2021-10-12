Chelsea set to challenge Liverpool and Man United in race for English prodigy

Chelsea are reportedly set to challenge their Premier League rivals in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is just another potentially world-class gem who has made a name for himself at Dortmund. Birmingham City deserve their fair share of the credit, but the 18-year-old has reached another level entirely at the Westfalenstadion.

The midfielder looks certain to be a future star of the England national team. As was the case with Jadon Sancho, you’d expect him to return to compete in the Premier League once he has developed into a suitably accomplished player.

He would have no shortage of offers, as you probably could have guessed. Fichajes report on interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United, with Chelsea now thought to also be serious challengers for the teenager.

We dread to think how much the three would have to fork out in order to convince Dortmund to sell. Man United splashed out £73m to sign Sancho, as per Sky Sports. It really could be a case of doubling it for Bellingham.

From the perspective of the player himself, time is on his side and he should not rush away from the equilibrium at Dortmund. It’s the perfect place for him to develop into the player that he is destined to be.

His time will come to seal a big-money move to the club of his choosing – he need not rush.