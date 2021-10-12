Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is leading the race to become the new head coach at Newcastle United.

Amid massive speculation about who could take over the reins after Steve Bruce leaves the club, Lampard is tipped to be the man chosen to lead the new era.

That is according to The Sun, who reportedly understand Lampard to be on the shortlist of managers to take over.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by his former club Chelsea earlier this year.

During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, Lampard oversaw a period of transition for the club, as they overhauled the squad following a year-long transfer ban.

His side played a notably expansive and attacking brand of football, but the defensive frailties within the system could not be overcome and eventually led to his demise, being replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

Many Newcastle fans have called for the club to play a better brand of football, something that has been lacking under current manager Bruce, who has opted for a more defensive approach.

The Sun also reports that despite Bruce holding talks with the club’s new part-owner Amanda Staveley, talks to appoint Lampard as his successor could begin as soon as this week.

Lampard is one of the all-time great Premier League midfielders, scoring a staggering 177 times from 611 appearances, and also getting 117 assists.

He was a core member of the Chelsea dressing room during his time at the club, winning three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and one Champions League. He even picked up the PFA player of the year award in 2005, as well as the silver award in that year’s Ballon d’Or, only being beaten by Ronaldinho.

His coaching career has been a bit more mixed so far, as he was arguably thrust into a big job like the one at Stamford Bridge a little too soon, having only had a short time in charge of Championship side Derby County before that.

A recent report from the Chronicle has linked another former Chelsea manager with the Newcastle job, with Antonio Conte another big name who could be an option for the Magpies.