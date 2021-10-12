Ever since Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund took over Newcastle United, speculation has been rife as to who will be the new manager of the club.

With Steve Bruce still in the role, to even be discussing his replacement is in incredibly poor taste, albeit Bruce himself believes he could be on the way out, per The Telegraph.

TalkSPORT’s Darren Bent believes that Bruce has never been given a chance to show what he can do with a bit of money behind him.

If the inevitable happens, there’s bound to be a queue of managers looking to put forward their candidacy for what is expected to be a hugely exciting managerial position.

MORE: Liverpool’s crucial injury boost

Bent believes that, perhaps, the new owners should go for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Graham Potter in the first instance, or perhaps Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers.

? “I’d go more towards someone like Potter or Rodgers above Lampard.” ? “It’s been tough for Bruce. He was never really given a fair chance.” Darren Bent says Potter or Rodgers would be the best option as next #NUFC boss pic.twitter.com/OtAmKsHiVp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 12, 2021

The Magpies aren’t yet world beaters, however, and need a manager that can take them to the next level.

Rather than a world class manager that would arguably expect to come straight in and have everything already in place for him.