Former Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has signed a contract with Venezia FC.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news via his Twitter page, saying Romero has signed a contract with Venezia and is signing as a free agent after completing his medical yesterday.

Official. Sergio Romero has signed his contract as new Venezia player, former Manchester United goalkeeper joins Serie A side as free agent after medical completed yesterday. Confirmed. ??? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 12, 2021

Italian club Venezia, currently sit in 17th in the Serie A table, one point above the relegation zone.

Venezia are currently managed by legendary ex-player Paolo Zanetti. They are currently on a four-match winless run in the league, with their last victory coming in a 2-1 win over Empoli on September 11.

Romero has been without a club since being released by Man United this summer, but it’s not too surprising someone has snapped him up after his very respectable record as backup ‘keeper in his time at Old Trafford.

The Argentine shot-stopper made 61 appearances for The Red Devils in his six years at the club, with most of them coming in cup competitions such as the Europa League and League Cup as he was the second choice behind Spaniard David de Gea.

He has previously played in the Serie A with Sampdoria, keeping just 11 clean sheets in 42 Serie A games with them. Romero was then loaned to AS Monaco before moving to Old Trafford in 2015.