Napoli ace tempted by potential transfer to Manchester United

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is reportedly interested in a move to Manchester United.

According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Insigne is “tempted” by a move to Old Trafford after refusing to renew his contract at Napoli.

The 30-year-old Italian may well be tempted by a move to England, but a move to Inter Milan seems more likely for both his interests and those of the clubs.

United are already filled to the brim with a plethora of attacking talent that includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford among others.

However, should the transfer of Sancho fall flat for United, they may deem it necessary to find a quick fix for relatively cheap on the market.

Insigne has been a reliable player for Napoli for many years, scoring 111 goals and providing 88 assists in 406 appearances since breaking into the first team from the academy almost a decade ago.

Although, once again United would be more likely to exploit their academy and reserve squads, with youngsters such as Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Shola Shoretire already waiting in the wings for a chance to impress.