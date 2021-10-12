West Ham United are reportedly one of the teams in the strongest position to seal the transfer of former Manchester United ace Adnan Januzaj.

The Belgium international has recently dropped a hint over his future, suggesting he wouldn’t rule out leaving current club Real Sociedad, and it seems West Ham could be his next destination.

A report from Todo Fichajes also names Fenerbahce as potential suitors for Januzaj, but the 26-year-old seems to be tempted by the prospect of another spell in the Premier League.

West Ham could perhaps do with a bit more spark up front, and David Moyes will know Januzaj well from their time together at Old Trafford.

Januzaj looked an outstanding young player he first broke through at Man Utd under Moyes back in the 2013/14 season, but he’s not really lived up to his potential since then.

One imagines he could have something to offer the Hammers, however, especially as he’s performed well under Moyes in the past.