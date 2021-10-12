Juventus could be set to launch a bid for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

According to reports from Italian outlet Calciomercarto, The Old Lady want to sign the Portuguese playmaker as a duality signing in both improving their current first-choice options and replacing likely departures from their squad.

They report that Massimiliano Allegri wants Silva as he believes he has the necessary qualities to replicate former midfielder Claudio Marchisio, as current options at the club such as Frenchman Adrien Rabiot are unable to perform this function to the desired level.

The report also says that Silva is wanted in order to replace the likely departing Aaron Ramsey, and the possible departure of Weston McKennie.

However, any offer from Juventus is likely to only be in the form of a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. And the future of Alvaro Morata in the same essence could be vital to that decision.

Silva signed for The Cityzens in 2017 from Monaco, and after a few strong seasons fell off the boil a bit last year.

In terms of numbers, Silva has made 210 for Pep Guardiola’s team, and has scored 36 times while having a direct hand in 44 goals.

It is believed that City may be willing to allow Silva to depart in order to release one of their numerous midfield options.

With the signing of Jack Grealish this summer the overcrowded midfield problem has only gotten worse, though Guardiola famously once said he wants a whole team of midfielders, so maybe he doesn’t see an issue.