“Keep him away” These West Ham fans react to reports linking Hammers with attacking flop

Since his departure from Arsenal in 2018, former Manchester United and current Inter Milan wide-attacker, Alexis Sanchez, has seen his career nosedive.

Despite being widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s most devastating attackers during his days at the Emirates Stadium, Sanchez has struggled to recapture his best form ever since he left in favour of a switch to the Red Devils.

Having been offloaded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Chilean attacker now turns out for Inter Milan, but sadly, the story is a similar one.

Struggling for playing time, with his form at rock bottom, recent reports have suggested that the coming transfer windows could see the 32-year-old move on.

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb has been the latest outlet to suggest Sanchez is heading for the San Siro’s exit door. In fact, the outlet has even suggested that French side Marseille, along with David Moyes’ West Ham United have a known history of being keen on signing him.

However, despite the South American playing his best football while in London, several Hammers’ fans have been quick to take to social media to urge their club to steer clear. Below are some of the best reactions to these latest reports.

Just keep him away — Joe Halford (@joehalford1990) October 11, 2021

No thanks. — Francis Kinsler (@fdkin1) October 11, 2021

pls god no — Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) October 12, 2021

Even just a short loan deal with the OPTION to buy not an obligation. If he can somehow find that form of his arsenal days then yes pay the 20M but it’s unlikely — Charlie ? (@CH4RLIEKN0TT) October 11, 2021

Past it….. — Charles Flores (@charlesfloresma) October 12, 2021