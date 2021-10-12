Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette reportedly has no intention of signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

This is according to a report from football.london, who suggest it could pave the way for Lacazette to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window so the Gunners don’t miss out on bringing in a fee from his sale.

Lacazette joined Arsenal from Lyon back in 2017 and has been a solid performer for the north London giants, even if some fans might feel he’s also been a little underwhelming.

The Frenchman scored 28 goals in 30 league games in his final season with Lyon, but managed just half of that with 14 in 32 Premier League appearances for Arsenal the following season.

That’s also proven to be his highest league tally in an Arsenal shirt, with the player never managing to get to 20 goals in all competitions in his time in England.

A hard worker and intelligent forward, Lacazette has undoubtedly had some fine performances in his time at the Emirates Stadium, but Mikel Arteta could be forgiven for thinking he could replace him with a more clinical finisher.

ESPN have previously clamed that Lacazette could have a number of big-name suitors in for him, such as Juventus and Atletico Madrid.