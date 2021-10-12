Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a blow regarding the fitness of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

The former Wolves man has had to come back early from international duty as he was not deemed fit enough to play by the national side, and he’s now a doubt for Liverpool’s game against Watford as the Premier League resumes this weekend, according to The Athletic.

Jota has been an important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining the Reds last season, but injuries have often disrupted his progress at Anfield.

Liverpool fans will hope this isn’t too serious and that Jota can return to action soon, as he is arguably the superior option to Roberto Firmino to lead the line for the club these days.

Of course, having top quality attacking players like Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino available means it will hardly be a crisis for Liverpool, but they certainly won’t want to see Jota out for an extended period again.

The Portugal international has scored 16 goals in 39 games in all competitions since joining Liverpool, and one imagines that tally could have been a lot higher if he’d had better luck staying fit.