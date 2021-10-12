Klopp “in love” with forward as Liverpool hold talks over beating Man City to transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly “in love” with Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele as the Reds look to beat Manchester City to the transfer.

Dembele has struggled at the Nou Camp and looks likely to leave in the near future as he heads towards the end of his contract, and Liverpool have opened talks over luring the France international to Anfield.

Manchester City have also been strongly linked with Dembele recently, though it could be that Klopp’s love for the player will end up giving Liverpool the edge in this transfer battle.

Mundo Deportivo suggest LFC are now the leading candidates to snap up Dembele, who seems increasingly unlikely to sign a new contract with Barca.

Ousmane Dembele is a top transfer target for Liverpool
The 24-year-old hasn’t lived up to his full potential since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund, and one imagines he would benefit from a fresh start elsewhere.

Liverpool’s style of play could be a better fit for Dembele, who has previously shown such immense talent and potential during his Dortmund days.

Klopp seems ideal to revive Dembele’s career, and the Merseyside giants would undoubtedly benefit from a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been somewhat less consistent of late.

