Liverpool reportedly expect to be without two key players this weekend as they take on Watford in the Premier League.

According to the Telegraph, the Reds are unlikely to be able to get Brazilian duo Alisson and Fabinho back in time for the game, which is an early kick-off on Saturday, due to the players’ international commitments in the early hours of Friday morning.

This will no doubt be immensely frustrating for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who could find it hard to replace these two important players in his starting line up.

Alisson has been a top performer in goal for LFC since his move from Roma back in 2018, while Fabinho is also crucial to the way his side plays in midfield.

Liverpool are one of the main favourites for the Premier League title this season, but it’s situations like this that could end up hurting the club.

Unlike their rivals, Liverpool arguably don’t have that same strength in depth, meaning one or two absences like these can have a big effect on how they perform.

On a more positive note, the Telegraph add that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be back in action for the trip to Vicarage Road.