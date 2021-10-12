Man City close to extending midfielder’s contract

In a move that would likely be as well-received as a new signing, according to recent reports, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are close to extending midfielder Phil Foden’s contract.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Citizens are keen to see the young Englishman extend his stay at the Etihad.

Foden, 21, has spent his entire career at Man City after signing up to their youth academy all the way back in 2009.

Having now successfully forced his way into the side’s first-team, the 21-year-old has since gone on to feature in 130 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 57 goals, along the way.

Following what has been a remarkable rise, Foden, now a fully-fledged England international, is widely regarded as one of the country’s biggest attacking talents.

When it comes to club football, his talent is just as highly regarded by his manager, who has frequently hailed his young midfielder.

In the club’s latest showing of appreciation, it has been claimed that the Citizens’ hierarchy is now keen to offer the midfielder improved terms in order to tie him down on a longer contract.

The Athletic claim that talks are ongoing and an agreement could soon be reached due to there being no major hurdles to overcome.