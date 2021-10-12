Manchester United have reportedly identified three attackers as potential targets for the 2022 summer transfer window.
Man United had a summer window to remember this time around, drafting in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Still, the Red Devils look as though they lack an edge over their rivals. It’s subject to opinion whether that’s down to personnel or management.
Regardless, you’d expect the club to spend big again when the transfer window re-opens next summer. It’s become somewhat of a tradition in the post-Fergie era.
Fichajes believe that they know the identities of three players that United could pursue, all of whom are attackers.
MORE: Chelsea set to challenge Liverpool and Man United in race for English prodigy
As per the report, Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and Napoli great Lorenzo Insigne are all options.
Both Dembele and Insigne are out of contract in 2022 so would be realistically attainable. Wirtz would be slightly more complicated. He’s one of the Bundesliga’s hottest properties.
With Bayern Munich having missed out on Kai Havertz to Chelsea, you think it unlikely that they’d be prepared to see Wirtz move to the Premier League.
That said, it’s Bayer Leverkusen and the player himself that hold the cards, even if Bayern would be quick to claim they have the entire German division by their manhood.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
United have three must haves for 2022.
A) a defensive midfielder. This should have happened in 2021, failure to address the issue as soon as possible will be a huge error for those responsible for hiring and firing. Rice or Denis Zakaria must be brought in as soon as possible. Frank Kessie if Pogba keeps messing United around
B) a centre forward. Cavani will not be a United player from August 2022, maybe earlier. Haaland is not the answer. Do we need the toxic Mino Raiola pulling our strings again after the debacle of Paul Pogba.
Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan or Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton must be our chief centre forward targets.
C) a centre back as a partner for Raphael Varane. Maguire is not the answer; his mistakes are costing United dearly. Paul Torres, a left footed, young, centre back is the answer. Sell Lindelof and Bailly, Maguire as number 3 centre back, and Tuanzebe as 4th choice.