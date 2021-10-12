Man United make decision on defensive midfield target

Manchester United spent heavily earlier this summer, but one position the Red Devils failed to reinforce was the defensive midfield role. Forced to rely on a sub-par double pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay, it is widely expected that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will delve into the transfer market in search of a new midfielder and according to recent reports, the player the club have decided to pursue is Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes.net, who claims the Red Devils could look to make a move for the African midfielder.

Ndidi, 24, joined the Foxes in 2017 following a modest £15.8m move from Belgian side Genk.

Since his arrival at the King Power Stadium, the commanding midfielder has grown to become one of Brendan Rodger’s most trusted players, which has been echoed by the fact he has started 147 Premier League matches for the Foxes.

However, following what has been a hugely successful four years in England’s top-flight, Ndidi’s contributions appear to not be going unnoticed.

MORE: Exclusive: Juventus not interested in signing Man United midfielder

Despite still having just under three years left on his contract with Leicester City, recent reports have suggested he could be set for a bumper transfer.

Fichajes.net claims the midfielder is wanted at Old Trafford with the Red Devils recently deciding he is the man to bring in.

It has been noted that the 24-year-old could be considering his future and may even be thinking about moving on from the King Power Stadium.

However, although his price tag is still unknown, given the fact he is valued at around £54m (Transfermarkt), it goes without saying, signing the Nigerian will not come cheaply.