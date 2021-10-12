Man United plotting sensational £85m raid to sign English wonderkid

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is easily one of England’s brightest talents and his price tag will undoubtedly reflect that.

Despite enjoying a monumental rise in Germany’s top-flight, Bellingham is expected to move on from the Black and Yellows at some point in the future.

One club that is understood to be huge admirers of the young England international is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claims the Red Devils remain seriously interested in signing the young box-to-box midfielder, despite failing to lure him to Old Trafford over 12-months ago.

The outlet’s latest report notes that United are not alone in their pursuit though as rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all also keen.

Any move for Bellingham wouldn’t come cheap though – Borussia Dortmund, although believed to be reluctant to sell, would reportedly command a fee of at least £85m (€100m).

Since joining Borussia Dortmund last summer, Bellingham has gone on to feature in 57 senior first-team matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals, along the way.