It seems Chelsea star Mason Mount doesn’t exactly fancy his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year, despite being one of the names on the shortlist.

The England international has become a key player for the Blues, and played a starring role in their success in the Champions League last season.

Mount, however, seems to have accepted that he’s not quite up there with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo just yet!

See below for Mount’s down-to-earth reaction when asked about whether or not he felt he had a chance of picking up this prestigious honour this year…

?? "I doubt it…" ? Mason Mount was proud to be named on the #BallonDor2021 shortlist but knows he is facing tough competitionpic.twitter.com/f0cv4u0G4x — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 12, 2021

Mount can be very proud of what he’s achieved and one imagines he will continue to play a part in Chelsea’s success in the future, which is what matters most, at the end of the day.

The 22-year-old still has time to improve and develop his game, and he’s surely set for a long and great career for club and country.