Mino Raiola set to hold Haaland talks with Premier League club in January

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is widely expected to secure a bumper transfer at some point in the near future and in an attempt to steal a march on their rivals, according to recent reports, Manchester City is set to hold talks with the player’s super-agent, Mino Raiola.

That’s according to a recent report from The Times, who claims Raiola is already touting his star client out to some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Haaland, 21, has quickly emerged as one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers.

Having joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg during the winter of 2020, the Norweigan has already raced to a remarkable 68 goals, in 67 matches, in all competitions.

MORE: Exclusive: Juventus not interested in signing Man United midfielder

With a contract rumoured to contain a minimum release clause of just £68m which is set to become active next summer, it has been extensively reported how Europe’s biggest clubs are set to battle it out for the Norweigan’s signature.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga suggests that the current Premier League champions are planning to open talks with Haaland’s entourage as early as January with the hope of discussing a potential summer move.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid are just some of the other clubs who have been heavily linked with making a summer move, too.