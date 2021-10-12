Newcastle contact agents of Leicester City star and tell Foxes to prepare for January bid

Prior to suffering a leg break in pre-season, Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana had begun emerging as one of the Premier League’s most talented defenders. However, despite currently being ruled out until 2022, according to recent reports, the young Frenchman is being lined up as one of Newcastle United’s first major signings.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet RMC Sport, who claims that following their recent takeover, Newcastle United’s new hierarchy have already made contact with Fofana’s representatives.

Fofana, 20, only joined the Foxes during the summer of 2020 following a £31.5m move from French side St-Etienne.

Since his arrival at the King Power Stadium, the 20-year-old has gone on to feature in 38 matches, in all competitions, forming a formidable partnership with teammate Caglar Soyuncu, in the process.

However, despite still having four years left on his current contract, Foxes’ fans will undoubtedly be concerned to hear reports that their star defender is already being eyed up by the world’s richest club.

Mike Ashley’s departure from Newcastle United last week, now sees super-wealthy Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman as the Magpies’ majority owner – boasting a wealth well into the billions, Salman is now expected to pump huge sums into rebuilding the Toon.

RMC Sport claims that Fofana could be the Northern-based club’s first major signing, post takeover, with the club already advising Leicester City to prepare themselves for a potential January bid.