Newcastle eyeing three England internationals as Magpies plot major rebuild

Newcastle United fans have recently seen their club’s ownership change hands following a successful Saudi-backed consortium takeover.

Last week saw former owner Mike Ashley finally sell up and sanction a takeover understood to be within the region of £300m.

The club’s new owners, led by cash-rich Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, can now safely be considered the wealthiest club in the world.

In an attempt to restore the club to some of their former glories, it is now widely expected that the Magpies’ new hierarchy will inject large sums of cash and bring in some of football’s biggest talents.

A plethora of talent has already been linked with joining the Magpies, however, according to most recent reports from Eurosport, the club has its sights set on a trio of England internationals.

It has been claimed that the Toon’s recruitment team are planning to be included in any conversations for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham – both of whom are expected to depart their current clubs in the near future.

Elsewhere, most surprisingly, it has been noted that the side also views Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane as a marquee signing who could propel them up the Premier League’s table.

Kane came close to going Manchester City earlier this summer after taking his Tottenham Hotspur frustrations into the public domain.

Despite his desire to move on, after failing to secure a bumper transfer, the England talisman was forced to remain in the country’s capital.

However, that could all be set to change as the Premier League welcomes another financial powerhouse.