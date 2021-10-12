Although he’s only just taken over a new project at Roma, money is clearly going to be no object for Newcastle United’s new owners, so compensation for Jose Mourinho wouldn’t be prohibitive.

Now the richest club in the world, according to MARCA, the north east giant need a manager to match their ambitions and aspirations.

His tenure at Tottenham Hotspur would lead many to believe that Mourinho is no longer special, but he just needs to be given the right organisational structure to work within as well as having the autonomy to get on with the job as he sees fit.

He is still a master motivator of men, has enough cachet to bring big name players to Tyneside and, as he showed at Real Madrid, with the right blend of players in the team, he can get a squad playing brilliant attacking football.

If you want to be the best then you have to buy the best, and with Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger having exited stage left, there’s arguably no better manager in the modern era than Mourinho.

Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have been successful at Liverpool and Chelsea respectively because they’ve found a home at clubs that appear to be completely in simpatico with their manager’s wishes. Ditto Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Let Mourinho set his stall out, give him what he asks for and then watch Newcastle climb up that Premier League table.