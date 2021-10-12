There’s still five days to go before Newcastle take on Tottenham Hotspur in the first game since the Magpies were taken over by PCP Capital Partners and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

That’s plenty of time for Amanda Staveley and her directors to bring in a few face in the dugout, however, it appears that Steve Bruce could survive for at least one more match.

Although that’s almost certain to disappoint many of the followers of the club, the decision would show that the new incumbents are not going to rush into things willy-nilly.

Bruce himself understands that there’s an expectation that when new owners come in, they want their own man in the manager’s job, per The Telegraph, but Jim White has told talkSPORT listeners that the axe won’t be falling just yet.

“An individual close to the takeover was speaking to me last night,” he said on Tuesday.

“I cannot reveal the name, but told me maybe don’t expect a change in the Newcastle technical area before Sunday.

“And that Steve Bruce would be more than likely in the Newcastle technical area.”

Should Bruce still be in charge for the Spurs test, it will be his 1000th game as a manager.

Win, lose or draw, that’s a milestone to be proud of, even if it might be tinged with sadness.