It’s important to understand that Nuno Espirito Santo wasn’t Daniel Levy’s first-choice for the managerial hot-seat after the chairman had sacked Jose Mourinho.

There would’ve been reasons why that was so, though they remain unknown at this juncture.

It also perhaps goes some way to explaining why certain Tottenham Hotspur players are unhappy with his methods and way of communicating, according to Football Insider.

The outlet note that some stars are distinctly ‘unimpressed’ with the Portuguese, and there’s even a chance of a dressing room mutiny just a handful of games into the 2021/22 season.

Of course, when a new man comes in with new ideas and ways of working, that’s never going to sit well with everyone.

Furthermore, implementing changes takes time, so for players to already be questioning Nuno’s methods is unfair at best.

From Levy’s point of view, he can ill afford another upheaval at first-team level.

Ever since he sacked Mauricio Pochettino, which in hindsight has proved to be a major mistake from his point of view, things have taken a dip at White Hart Lane.

Spurs certainly have the players to be challenging for the European places and silverware by season’s end, but everyone needs to be pulling in the same direction.