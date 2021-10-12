(Photo) Ugly scenes inside Wembley as Hungary fans fight with police

England are in action tonight, taking on Hungary in their latest World Cup qualifier.

The fixture is a competitive one and fans can expect to see a decent showing, especially considering how strong of a starting 11 Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate has named.

However, despite the mouth-watering clash having kicked off at 19.45pm (UK time), it took just the first few minutes of action before there was reported crowd trouble brewing among the visiting fans.

ITV commentator Sam Matterface informed viewers that police had used batons on a large section of Hungarian fans who were trying to force their way up Wembley Stadium’s tiers.

ESPN reporters Mark Ogden and James Olley then posted images and videos of the scenes on their official social media.

Although it appears to have since calmed down, these scenes are not what we want to be seeing.

