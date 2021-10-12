Eden Hazard’s time at Real Madrid has been nothing short of a complete and utter disaster.

The Belgian has spent, cumulatively, over a year on the sidelines since his move from Chelsea, per transfermarkt, and is out of action once again after injuring himself whilst on international duty.

It wouldn’t really be a surprise to see Los Blancos test the waters to see if there might be any interested parties in terms of acquiring Hazard, and as El Nacional note, his former club could be just such an entity.

The sticking point for any transfer is likely to be one of price, however.

El Nacional suggest that, although Roman Abramovich isn’t averse to a return for his former player, he wouldn’t be willing to spend more that €40m.

That’s unlikely to tempt Florentino Perez, who paid €115m just two and a half years ago.

However, it’s believed that if the Blues throw Reece James into the deal, there’s likely to be some progress in getting it over the line.

One has to question whether Abramovich has in fact lost the plot if he’d even go near such a deal.

Aside from the ‘romantic’ side of bringing Hazard home, nothing he’s done in his time at Madrid would justify such an outlay for his services.

His goals and assists return has been poor, and on current form, he’s unlikely to dislodge any Chelsea players from their regular starting slots.

Sometimes a change is indeed as good as a rest, and the latter is something Hazard has been doing far too much of, of late.