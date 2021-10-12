Report: Real Madrid ace plans to return to South America after contract expires in June

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo will see his contract expire in June, and at 33-years-old, the Brazil international is nearing the end of his career.

The left-back is likely not coming back, and someone close to the player believes he knows what the Real Madrid defender will be doing. TNT Sports Brazil reports that a source close to Marcelo believes the defender will be heading back to South America to finish his career.

“He has been in Europe for 16 years and everything suggests that he will return to Brazil with the end of his contract at Real Madrid,” stated the player’s friend.

Beginning in January, Marcelo will be able to close a pre-contract with a new team. The Brazilian media outlet speculates three clubs expressing interest: Corinthians, Fluminense, and Botafogo, but nothing is still underway.

Furthermore, TNT Sports Brazil sees Botafogo, the team of Marcelo’s heart, which could weigh on his choice if he plans to end his career. Fluminense is the club where he made his senior team debut, which could also influence the decision.

Throughout his 15-year professional career, Marcelo has only played for two teams, Fluminense and Real Madrid. He arrived at the European club in 2007, where he won more than 35 titles, including four Champions League and five La Liga crowns.