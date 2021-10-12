(Videos) Cristiano Ronaldo nets 13-minute brace for Portugal to audition for Man United penalty-taking duties

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace within 13 minutes of Portugal’s World Cup qualifying clash with Luxembourg on Tuesday evening.

Ronaldo, who is already the top goal-scorer in international football history, will have been looking to build on his bright start back at Manchester United over this international break.

The Red Devils forward got on the scoresheet against Qatar last time out and he’s already netted two within a quarter of an hour against Luxembourg.

Ronaldo netted his first, a penalty, against the 94th-ranked international side in the world, and felt it appropriate to perform is trademark “siiiuuuu” celebration.

The game’s greatest ever goal-scorer added another just five minutes later, once again from the penalty spot, but he dropped the “siiiuuuu” this time around…

Ronaldo has earned himself the ‘Penaldo’ nickname on social media for his continued efficiency from the penalty spot.

Considering how Bruno Fernandes’ last attempt went from the spot, you imagine Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be forcibly passing the baton to his number 7 going forward…