(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo comes close to scoring stunning bicycle-kick for Portugal

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo came close to completing his hat-trick during Portugal vs Luxembourg with a stunning bicycle-kick.

Ronaldo already had two goals to his name within 13 minutes of the World Cup qualifier, having netted twice from the penalty spot in the space of just five minutes.

His club and country teammate Bruno Fernandes added a third from an acute angle, ending any possibility of Luxembourg causing an unlikely upset in the fixture.

Luxembourg immediately turned to damage control and actually managed to last another 52 minutes without conceding, that was until Joao Palhinha found the net, assisted by Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring for Portugal

Palhinha scored with a header from a corner taken by Fernandes and won by a quite extraordinary piece of skill from Ronaldo, who almost completed his hat-trick with a stunning bicycle-kick.

Ronaldo cushioned the ball and it sat up nicely for him. The Man United superstar couldn’t resist but to attempt the bikey, which was unfortunately saved by the goalkeeper.

What a goal this would’ve been…

Pictures courtesy of Polsat

