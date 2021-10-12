(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo heads home to complete his hat-trick for Portugal in World Cup qualifying

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his hat-trick for Portugal against Luxembourg in World Cup qualifying.

Ronaldo had a brace within 13 minutes of the contest, having scored two penalties in the space of just five minutes. Considering he was coming up against the team ranked 94th on the planet, you fancied his chances to get a third.

After the Manchester United forward had a quite extraordinary touch and bicycle-kick effort saved by the goalkeeper, you wondered whether it just wasn’t going to be his day.

However, just a matter of minutes later, Ronaldo added his third goal of the game to complete his 58th career hat-trick, a downright stupid number for a single player.

Ronaldo lingered around in the Luxembourg penalty area as Portugal recycled possession, in no rush to get back onside as he knew that his teammates were not going to force the killer pass.

Having found himself a yard between the defenders, Ronaldo called for the ball and had it crossed beautifully onto his head. He was never going to miss from there…

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his Hattrick! ??pic.twitter.com/O5QpEKxtTl — The United Zone Podcast (@UnitedZonePod) October 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Polsat

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports