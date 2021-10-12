Senior Manchester United players have one concern with Solskjaer’s training sessions

Sources close to senior players at Manchester United reportedly feel that the team could do with a more experienced coaching figure leading Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s training sessions.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Man Utd, and questions will increasingly be asked about the job Solskjaer is doing if results and performances don’t improve soon.

An interesting piece from The Athletic gives a detailed look at how the club is run under Solskjaer, with both positives and negatives emerging.

One issue, according to the report, is that United coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna are perhaps a little inexperienced in terms of the way they conduct coaching sessions, and the respect they command.

It’s also suggested that Solskjaer can rely a little too much on his broad team of staff, which can make him a little indecisive at key moments.

The Norwegian tactician has undoubtedly got some qualities, but it remains unclear if someone of his level of experience is really cut out for such a big job.