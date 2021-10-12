Solskjaer disagrees with his coaches over Manchester United misfit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly still believes Donny van de Beek can make it at the club despite barely giving him any playing time.

The Norwegian tactician brought in Van de Beek last summer in what initially looked an exciting signing from Ajax, but he has surprisingly left him as an unused substitute in many games.

It remains to be seen if the Netherlands international can turn things around at Old Trafford, but The Athletic report that Solskjaer does still have faith in him, despite doubts from some of the club’s coaching staff.

According to The Athletic, some members of the United coaching team doubt if Van de Beek is up to the physical challenge of Premier League football, but it’s intriguing that Solskjaer still seems to have some hope for him.

Only time will tell how this will all pan out, but one imagines Solskjaer will have to give Van de Beek some playing time soon if he wants to keep the 24-year-old at the club.

The former Ajax man may well be pleased to hear that his manager is still backing him, but that won’t mean much unless it translates to more minutes on the pitch.

Van de Beek looked a big talent in his time in the Eredivisie, with The Athletic noting that other big clubs wanted him before he moved to MUFC, so he could surely get opportunities elsewhere if he leaves in January or next summer.