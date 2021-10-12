“I dream of playing football at Chelsea” – Promising youngster issues come and get me plea

SC Cambuur left-back Alex Bangura has revealed that he dreams of one day playing for Chelsea.

Chelsea have made a habit in recent years of acquiring some of the most promising talent on the planet, with a view to either integrating them into the first-team or selling them on for a profit.

They’ve been presented with another opportunity to do just that once again here, with Alex Bangura, who has been impressing for SC Cambuur in the Eredivisie, revealing his wish to move to Stamford Bridge.

Bangura told local outlet Omrop Fryslân in an exclusive interview, “I dream of playing football at Chelsea. I used to be a huge fan of Didier Drogba. I really liked him. That’s how the love for Chelsea came about.”

It remains to be seen if Chelsea have any interest in signing Bangura, but this has all the makings of a come and get me plea, were he a player to have landed himself on the Blues’ transfer radar.

Chelsea currently have Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso competing for the starting spot at left-wing-back, but Bangura is younger than both at 22-years-old and could be an option for the future.

That said, knowing Chelsea, they’d sign him, loan him out and that’d be the last we hear of him. It’s happened to countless promising young players down the years, sadly…